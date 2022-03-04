|
04.03.2022 13:03:00
Okta Is Firing on All Cylinders Heading Into 2022
Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares dipped after hours Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. Despite the sell-off, there was little to complain about in the report.Revenue for the identity-for-the-cloud leader jumped 63% to $383 million, aided by the acquisition of Auth0 in the spring of 2021. That result easily beat estimates of $359.6 million, and even without the addition of Auth0, revenue was up 39%, the same as stand-alone Okta's full-year growth.On the bottom line, its loss expanded from $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter to $0.18 as it absorbed expenses from the Auth0 acquisition. But that was better than the consensus of a per-share loss of $0.24.Continue reading
