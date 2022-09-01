|
01.09.2022 16:13:00
Okta Says It Could Miss Its Long-Term Growth Target. Is This a Red Flag?
Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) delivered another strong quarterly report on Wednesday, trouncing estimates on both sides of the income statement. The second-quarter report shows the identity-as-a-service provider continuing to deliver brisk growth as it's asserted itself as the leading provider of cloud identity software. Okta gives businesses tools that allow their employees and customers to seamlessly and securely log on across multiple portals and stay connected.Revenue in the quarter rose 43% to $451.8 million, easily beating the analyst consensus of $430.6 million. On the bottom line, adjusted loss per share came in at $0.10, compared to a per-share loss of $0.11 in the quarter a year ago and the loss of $0.30 per share expected by analysts. Continue reading
