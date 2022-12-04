Okta Stock Just Surged. Here's Why the Rally Could Keep Going

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a brutal year for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), investors finally got some good news on Thursday, Dec. 1.Shares of the cloud identity specialist soared 26% as it easily beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report. Revenue rose 37% year over year to $481 million, compared to estimates at $465.3 million, and the company posted a breakeven adjusted loss, compared to estimates of a per-share loss of $0.24.Its guidance for the fourth quarter was also much better than expected as the company called for adjusted per-share profit of $0.09 to $0.10, compared with expectations of a loss of $0.11 per share. Continue reading