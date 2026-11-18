Okta Aktie
WKN DE: A2DNKR / ISIN: US6792951054
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18.11.2026 19:45:02
Okta vs. SentinelOne: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As digital threats grow more sophisticated, enterprises are prioritizing identity management and endpoint security to protect their networks. Choosing between Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)and SentinelOne (NYSE:S)requires weighing established profitability against rapid growth.
Okta focuses on securing identities, ensuring only authorized users can access sensitive data across cloud applications. SentinelOne uses artificial intelligence to detect and respond to threats across devices and cloud workloads. Both companies are essential players in the tech stocks landscape, providing critical infrastructure for a cloud-first world.
Okta provides a cloud-based platform that manages and secures identities for both workers and customers. The company serves over 20,000 organizations, ranging from small businesses to large government agencies and universities. Its ecosystem includes the Okta Integration Network, which features over 7,000 pre-built integrations with providers like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).
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Nachrichten zu Okta Inc
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16.11.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Okta stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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27.08.26
|Salesforce und Crowdstrike beflügeln SAP & Co. - Okta-Aktie im Höhenflug (dpa-AFX)
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25.08.26
|Ausblick: Okta gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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11.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Okta legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: Okta legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Okta Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Okta Inc
|185,56
|4,24%
|SentinelOne Inc Registered Shs -A-
|22,03
|3,38%