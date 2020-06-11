OkToStay Launches to Help U.S. Travelers Book Hotels with COVID-19 Health and Safety Factors in Mind

GREENWICH, Conn., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Splitty Travel, a hotel booking platform, today announced the launch of OkToStay, a new online resource providing cleanliness, safety and COVID-19 response scores for nearly 30,000 hotel properties in the U.S., enabling travelers to make hotel booking decisions with comfort and confidence.

Much like TripAdvisor scores hotels based on features, amenities, restaurants and more, OkToStay assigns a score for each individual hotel based on a wide range of categories related to hygiene, sanitization, cleanliness and overall safety, using data sourced from online sources and the hotels themselves. Scores are calculated by considering a wide range of factors, including the policies the hotel has put in place to protect visitors, such as fever checks or in-house testing; density of rooms and public areas; proximity to hospitals; frequency with which rooms, towels and sheets are changed and cleaned; and more.

At launch, OkToStay will offers scores for more than half the hotel properties in the U.S. Splitty expects to have all U.S. hotel properties, as well as 200,000 global hotels, available by end of year.

"Travel is coming back to the U.S., but as we continue to learn how to live with the virus, it will be different than before COVID-19," said Eran Shust, CEO and Co-Founder at Splitty. "In addition to considering the usual factors when deciding which hotel to book, such as the nightly rate, number of restaurants, etc., travelers will also consider health and safety and opt for those properties that are taking appropriate precautions. OkToStay was created to serve as a singular resource to help travelers find and book those hotel properties quickly and easily so they can travel comfortably this summer and beyond."

As business activity and population movement slowly increases across the U.S., travel is expected to increase as well, particularly as the summer months arrive. According to recent studies, 90 percent of Americans who have canceled a trip due to the pandemic are still planning to travel, with 77% expecting to take a trip by October. Splitty surveyed its own customers and found that a hotel's general cleanliness and institution of COVID-19-related policies will be an important factor when deciding where to book.

Users can link directly to a hotel's main website to book a room. Hotels can participate by claiming their profile and providing additional information regarding their policies and pandemic response efforts.

About Splitty:

Splitty is the first booking platform to use proprietary machine-learning technology to provide consumers with creative hotel booking offers. Splitty combines multiple booking options into one hotel reservation, in order to provide travelers with unbeatable deals while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Founded in 2015, Splitty is led by an experienced team of travel and tech industry veterans, with experience at companies such as Huawei, Microsoft, Skyscanner and Expedia. The Splitty team spent three-plus years developing an award-winning algorithm, which has now reached global coverage of more than 500,000 properties in 127 countries. To date, the company has raised $10 million in total from Fuson (ClubMed, Atlantis Hotels and Cirque du Soleil), Techstars Ventures, Cockpit Innovation (El Al Airlines' investment arm) and 2b Angels.

