OKwind Group: Stabilization Transactions

Regulatory News:

OKwind Group (Paris:ALOKW), the renewable energy self-comsumption specialist, has received notification that Portzamparc, acting as Stabilization Agent in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Group OKwind on Euronext Growth Paris, has carried out stabilization activities (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) on the following securities:

Issuer: Groupe OKwind Securities: Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 1.00 (ISIN : FR0013439627) Offering size: 1 866 535 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer price: EUR 10.81 per ordinary share Market: Euronext Growth Paris Stabilization Agent : Portzamparc BNP Paribas

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to technical regulatory standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, Groupe OKwind, on the basis of the information provided by Portzamparc, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilization activities carried out by Portzamparc as Stabilization Agent between 19 July 2022 and 27 July 2022 :

Execution date Intermediary Buy / Sell Number of shares Average transaction price (in €) Lowest / highest price (in €) Aggregate amount (in €) Market 19/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 85 10.7535 10.69 / 10.81 914.05 Euronext Growth 20/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 21/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 87 10.6785 10.60 / 10.81 929.03 Euronext Growth 22/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 25/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 26/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 27/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 1,147 10.81 10.81 / 10.81 12,399.07 Euronext Growth

The detailed list of transactions is available on Groupe Okwind website (www.okwind-finance.com).

This press release is issued also on behalf of Portzamparc pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About Groupe OKwind

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe OKwind develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKwind enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2021, Groupe OKwind generated consolidated revenue of €25.2 million and had 131 employees, with more than 2,000 installations throughout France.

For further information: https://www.okwind.fr/en/

Disclaimer

This announcement is not being made in and copies of it may not be distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, into the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This press release is provided for information purposes only. It does not constitute and should not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public of securities, nor a solicitation of the public relating to an offer of any kind whatsoever in any country, including France. Potential investors are advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities.

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation”), also forming part of the domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA”).

With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area and to the United Kingdom, no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities referred to herein requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member State other than France or the United Kingdom. As a result, the securities may not and will not be offered in any relevant member State other than France or the United Kingdom except in accordance with the exemptions set forth in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, also forming part of the domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of EUWA, or under any other circumstances which do not require the publication by Groupe OKwind of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Regulation, also forming part of the domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of EUWA, and/or to applicable regulations of that relevant member State or the United Kingdom. In France, an offer to the public of securities may not be made except pursuant to a prospectus that has been approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (the "AMF”). The approval of the prospectus by the AMF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market.

It does not constitute an offer to purchase or to subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly,

in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005857/en/