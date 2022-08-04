OKwind Group Announces the End of the Stabilization Period, the Partial Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and the Implementation of a Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:

OKwind Group, the renewable energy self-consumption specialist announces the end of the stabilization period and the partial exercise by Portzamparc of the Over-Allotment Option for 83.3% in the context of its IPO on the Euronext Growth® market in Paris (ISIN code : FR0013439627 – Ticker symbol : ALOKW).

This transaction results in the issuance of 30,810 new ordinary shares at the Offer Price of €10.81, representing a total amount of € 0.3 million, bringing the size of the Offer to €20.5 million.

As a result, the free float now represents approximately 21.34% of OKwind Group’s share capital. The total number of shares offered in the initial public offering amounts to 1,897,345 shares, of which 1,757,466 new shares and 139,879 shares sold.

End of the stabilization period

The Company has received notification that Portzamparc, acting as Stabilization Agent in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of OKwind Group on Euronext Growth Paris, has carried out stabilization activities (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) on the following securities:

Issuer: OKwind Group Securities: Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 1.00 (ISIN : FR0013439627) Offering size: 1,866,535 ordinary shares (excluding the Over-Allotment Option) Offer price: EUR 10.81 per ordinary shares Market: Euronext Growth Paris Stabilization Agent : Portzamparc BNP Paribas

The stabilization period, which started on 8 July 2022, ended on 4 August 2022. Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to technical regulatory standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, OKwind Group, on the basis of the information provided by Portzamparc, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilization activities carried out by Portzamparc as Stabilization Agent:

Execution date Intermediary Buy / Sell Number of shares Average transaction price (in €) Lowest / highest price (in €) Aggregate amount (in €) Market 08/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 3,096 10.7295 10.00 / 10.81 33,218.53 Euronext Growth 11/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 1,000 10.8099 10.79 / 10.81 10,809.90 Euronext Growth 12/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 13/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 200 10.8099 10.8/10.81 2,161.98 Euronext Growth 14/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 24 10.81 10.81 / 10.81 259.44 Euronext Growth 15/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 25 10.81 10.81 / 10.81 270.25 Euronext Growth 18/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 250 10.6188 10.61 / 10.81 2,654.70 Euronext Growth 19/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 85 10.7535 10.69 / 10.81 914.05 Euronext Growth 20/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 21/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 87 10.6785 10.60 / 10.81 929.03 Euronext Growth 22/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 25/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 26/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 27/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 1,147 10.81 10.81 / 10.81 12,399.07 Euronext Growth 28/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 29/07/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 01/08/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth 02/08/2022 Portzamparc Buy 86 10.77 10.77/10.77 926.22 Euronext Growth 03/08/2022 Portzamparc Buy 190 10.80 10.80 / 10.80 2,052.00 Euronext Growth 04/08/2022 Portzamparc Buy 0 0 0 0 Euronext Growth

The detailed list of transactions is available on OKwind Group’s website (https://www.okwind-finance.com).

This press release is issued also on behalf of Portzamparc pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Breakdown of Capital and Voting Rights

Following the Offering and the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the share capital and the voting rights of the Company are distributed as follows:

Shareholders Numbers of shares % of capital Voting rights % of voting rights Maurice Family 1,557,295 18.92% 3,084,703 21.20% Sallé Family 1,818,021 22.08% 3,594,524 24.70% Heulot Family 1,156,399 14.05% 2,286,789 15.72% Subtotal 4,531,715 55.05% 8,966,016 61.62% Christian Blais 534,596 6.49% 1,068,465 7.34% Frédéric Bellanger 449,904 5.47% 898,354 6.17% Thierry Bernard 413,318 5.02% 817,185 5.62% Others 546,257 6.64% 1,043,891 7.17% Public 1,756,636 21.34% 1,756,636 12.07% Total 8,232,426 100% 14,550,547 100%

Liquidity contract

OKwind Group also announces that it has entrusted Portzamparc with the implementation of a liquidity contract, in accordance with the legal framework in force, and in particular with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's (AMF) decision n° 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It complies with the AMAFI Charter of Ethics. This liquidity contract is concluded for a period of one year, automatically renewable, taking effect as of 5 August 2022. A sum of €200,000 in cash has been allocated to the liquidity account.

Execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended:

under the conditions referred to in Article 5 of the AMF decision n° 2021-01 of 22 June 2021;

if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Group’s Shareholders’ Meeting; and

at any time upon OKwind Group’s request, under its responsibility.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by OKwind Group at any time by Portzamparc subject to a one month notice.

About Groupe OKwind

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Okwind develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKwind enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2021, Groupe OKwind generated consolidated revenue of €25.2 million and had 131 employees, with more than 2,000 installations throughout France.

For further information: https://www.okwind.fr/en/

