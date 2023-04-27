OKX Wallet Becomes First Multi-Chain Platform to Enable Viewing and Transfer of Bitcoin Ordinals

OKX Wallet introduces the ability to view and transfer Bitcoin ordinals on its multi-chain platform

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has upgraded its OKX Wallet and NFT Marketplace to allow users to view and transfer Bitcoin (BTC) ordinals, making OKX the first multi-chain platform to support this capability.



OKX Wallet now supports BTC taproot addresses on the browser extension and soon mobile, which provides access to ordinal capabilities. This upgrade allows OKX users to conveniently import their BTC wallets and view their Bitcoin ordinals through one powerful and multi-chain wallet, as opposed to managing them separately via a Bitcoin-only wallet.



This announcement follows the launch of Bitcoin Punks NFTs on the OKX NFT Marketplace on March 7, which enabled users to buy ordinals with ETH. Mint and trade functionality for ordinals on the OKX NFT Marketplace is coming soon, which will allow users to create, buy and sell ordinals on the platform.



OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "Ordinals is an exciting development in the Bitcoin ecosystem. The OKX Wallet is designed to be the most interoperable and easy to use all-in-one crypto wallet. This meant we had to move fast to welcome the ordinals community and give them an easy way to store, manage, and soon mint ordinals within our wallet services. I hope this integration helps bring more people in to play with this new utility and discover new possibilities on top of Bitcoin."



OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "We've had our eye on the explosion of activity with Bitcoin ordinals and we're excited to deliver a seamless experience for users to see and interact with their NFTs across different chains. Additionally, adding support for BTC Taproot addresses will enable cheaper and more compatible transactions for OKX Wallet users. We are excited to see the Bitcoin ecosystem grow and look forward to adding even more features."

