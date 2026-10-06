OKYO Pharma Begins Phase 3 Trial Of Urcosimod For Neuropathic Corneal Pain

(RTTNews) - OKYO Pharma Ltd. (OKYO) said the first patients have been enrolled in its Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial evaluating urcosimod as a potential treatment for neuropathic corneal pain (NCP).

The first patients were enrolled at Toyos Clinic in Nashville, Tennessee, under the direction of Dr. Melissa Toyos. The trial is also expected to expand to clinical sites across the U.S. and Europe.

The NEPTUNE study is evaluating urcosimod in patients with NCP, a chronic and often severe condition associated with damage or dysfunction of corneal sensory nerves and characterized by eye pain and sensitivity.

Patients in the multicenter trial will receive four doses of urcosimod eye drops per day for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in ocular pain measured by the visual analog scale (VAS).

Additional endpoints include quality-of-life measures and findings from in-vivo confocal microscopy (IVCM) to assess changes in corneal nerves.

OKYO said NEPTUNE is designed as a registrational Phase 3 study in accordance with FDA guidance. The trial is expected to enroll patients at sites in the U.S., Italy, Spain and France.

Urcosimod is a lipid-conjugated chemerin peptide agonist targeting the ChemR23 receptor, which is found on immune cells involved in ocular inflammation as well as neurons and glial cells.

OKYO said urcosimod has demonstrated ocular analgesic and anti-inflammatory activity in earlier studies and is being developed as a potential disease-modifying treatment for NCP.

Neuropathic corneal pain currently has no FDA-approved treatment options, representing a significant unmet medical need.

OKYO shares Monday's closed at $1.47 without any movement on the Nasdaq Markets.