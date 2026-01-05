OKYO Pharma Aktie
OKYO Pharma CEO Gary Jacob Transitions To CDO; Appoints Robert Dempsey As CEO
(RTTNews) - OKYO Pharma Ltd. (OKYO), on Monday, said it has appointed Robert Dempsey as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Robert Dempsey will take over from Gary Jacob, who has transitioned to the role of chief development officer and will continue to serve as a board member.
The company said Dempsey brings more than two decades of global ophthalmology experience spanning drug development, commercialization and strategic transactions.
Dempsey previously served as group vice president and head of global ophthalmology at Shire.
The company said the leadership change is intended to support the next phase of growth, with a focus on advancing its lead asset, urcosimod, for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain and other ocular inflammatory diseases.
On Friday, OKYO Pharma closed trading 7.21% higher at $2.2300 on the Nasdaq.
