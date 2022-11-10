OKYO Pharma Hosting Key Opinion Leader Event Introducing OK-101 as a Potential Treatment for Dry Eye Disease

Monday, November 14th @ 8 am ET, registration details below



NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Ltd (Nasdaq: OKYO; LSE: OKYO) ("OKYO” or the "Company”), an ophthalmology bio-pharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of the novel molecule OK-101 to treat inflammatory dry eye disease and ocular pain, to address the significant unmet need in the multi-billion-dollar market, announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event, "Introducing OK-101 as a Potential Treatment for Dry Eye Disease” on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature KOL Pedram Hamrah, MD, from Tufts University School of Medicine, who will discuss preclinical efficacy data of OK-101 in Dry Eye Disease (DED) as well as neuropathic corneal pain and the role of pain and inflammation in patients suffering from DED.

OKYO Pharma’s leadership team will provide a company update along with plans for its Phase 2 trial of OK-101. OK-101 is a novel lipid-conjugated peptide analog (developed using a membrane-anchored peptide technology) that targets a key ocular receptor found to show both anti-inflammatory and corneal neuropathic pain reducing activities, two major symptoms underserved by current dry eye therapies.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here .

About the KOLs

Pedram Hamrah, MD is an interim chair of ophthalmology, cornea specialist, and clinician-scientist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, with a focus on corneal immunology and neuroscience, ocular imaging (immuno-imaging), ocular surface diseases and corneal neuropathic pain. He is currently on faculty at the departments of Ophthalmology and Bioengineering at Tufts University, where he is the director of clinical research and director of the Center for Translational Ocular Immunology. In addition, he is a faculty member at the immunology, neuroscience, and cell, molecular and developmental biology graduate programs at the Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences at Tufts. Throughout his career, he has focused on discovery, patient care and teaching. Dr. Hamrah currently serves on over a dozen editorial boards, is the associate editor for The Ocular Surface and TVST, section editor for Eye and assistant editor at Ocular Immunology and Inflammation.

