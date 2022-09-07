Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 15:00:23

OKYO Pharma Limited: Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative approach to dry eye care and ocular pain, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

The result of the poll, including the proxy voting, is as follows:

  ForAgainstDiscretionWithheld For + Discretion
ResolutionDescriptionVotes% Votes
Cast		Votes% Votes
Cast		Votes% Votes
Cast		VotesTotal
Votes Cast
(excl.
Votes
Withheld)		Votes% Votes
Cast
RES:001REPORT AND ACCOUNTS560,824,15299.99852%3250.00006%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,832,15299.99994%
RES:002REMUNERATION REPORT560,789,30299.99252%33,9750.00606%8,0000.00143%4,200560,831,277560,797,30299.99394%
RES:003RE-ELECT
MR W SIMON		560,823,65299.99843%8250.00015%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,831,65299.99985%
RES:004RE-ELECT
DR.G S. JACOB		560,823,65299.99843%8250.00015%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,831,65299.99985%
RES:005RE-ELECT MR J BRANCACCIO560,823,65299.99843%8250.00015%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,831,65299.99985%
RES:006RE-ELECT
MR G CERRONE		560,812,45299.99643%12,0250.00214%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,820,45299.99786%
RES:007RE-ELECT
MR.B DENOYER		560,812,95299.99673%10,3250.00184%8,0000.00143%4,200560,831,277560,820,95299.99816%
RES:008APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS560,823,65299.99843%8250.00015%8,0000.00143%3,000560,832,477560,831,65299.99985%
RES:009DIRECTORS TO ALLOT SHARES560,822,95299.99852%3250.00006%8,0000.00143%4,200560,831,277560,830,95299.99994%
RES:010PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS560,789,80299.99260%33,4750.00597%8,0000.00143%4,200560,831,277560,797,80299.99403%


Further information on votes:

As at 17 August 2022, there were 1,415,040,468 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per ordinary share. Any vote withheld is not a vote in law and so has not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against any Resolution.

The resolutions were all passed on a poll, with votes cast in accordance with proxy voting instructions submitted to the Company by the relevant deadline, together with those cast at the AGM itself, and will be available on the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The result of poll and proxy voting will also be available on the Company's website, www.okyopharma.com

Enquiries:  
OKYO Pharma LimitedGary S. Jacob,
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 (0)20 7495 2379
   
 Gabriele Cerrone,
Non-Executive Chairman		 
Optiva Securities Limited (Broker)
Robert Emmet Tel: +44 (0)20 3981 4173

 


