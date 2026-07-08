OKYO Pharma Says FDA Supports Advancement Of NEPTUNE Clinical Trial For Urcosimod

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company OKYO Pharma Ltd. (OKYO) announced Wednesday positive feedback from its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Type D meeting, validating the Company's regulatory and clinical path forward for urcosimod and supporting advancement into a global Phase 3 pivotal trial for Neuropathic Corneal Pain (NCP).

The FDA feedback provides increased clarity around the Company's updated regulatory strategy, reducing uncertainty and further supporting OKYO's plan to advance urcosimod through a potentially streamlined clinical development pathway.

Based on discussions with the Agency, OKYO is positioning the planned NEPTUNE trial as a pivotal study that could support a potential single-trial registration strategy, subject to successful study results and continued FDA review.

The study design is finalized to enroll approximately 111 subjects in a 2:1 randomization of 0.05% urcosimod versus placebo.

Urcosimod is the first investigational therapy with an open IND specifically for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain and has received Fast Track designation by the FDA.

Reflecting the significant unmet need in this debilitating disease for which there are currently no approved therapies, the company plans to seek FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), which may further accelerate the development and review pathway.