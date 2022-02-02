02.02.2022 13:24:22

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Profit Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $278.81 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $189.83 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.8% to $1.41 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $278.81 Mln. vs. $189.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q4): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.mehr Nachrichten