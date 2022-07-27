Old Dominion Freight Line Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported second-quarter net profit of $376.1 million or $3.30 per share compared to $269.6 million or $2.31 per share, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $1.67 billion from $1.32 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $1.64 billion in revenue.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

