|
27.07.2022 14:44:26
Old Dominion Freight Line Q2 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported second-quarter net profit of $376.1 million or $3.30 per share compared to $269.6 million or $2.31 per share, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue increased to $1.67 billion from $1.32 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $1.64 billion in revenue.
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!