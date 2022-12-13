Old Forester’s Newest Release in the Acclaimed 117 Series: Extra Extra Old

Limited-edition whisky derived from a two-year double-barreling experiment

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Forester Distilling Co. releases the latest edition in its coveted 117 Series: a double-barreled bourbon that stayed in the second barrel for an unusually long time.

The result is a bourbon of exceptional quality with pronounced sweet and spice notes.

Old Forester took its beloved 1910 expression and aged it in a second barrel for 24 months.

Master Taster Melissa Rift said the whiskey aptly earned its special name – Old Forester Extra Extra Old.

"This expression was born from a creative and innovative experiment while staying true to the classic taste which sets Old Forester apart," Rift said. "Although I only joined Old Forester last month, this was one of the first new limited expressions I was honored to taste – and the extra long double barreling leads to an explosion of flavors."

To celebrate the release at the distillery on December 13, Old Forester is thanking its loyal customers by offering free coffee, hot chocolate and holiday cookies from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. outside the distillery. Visitors to the distillery that morning will also have a special visitor – Melissa Rift, to help kick off the release.

Old Forester 1910 is a coveted expression commemorating the October 22, 1910 distillery fire at 117 Main Street. A batch of mature whisky ready to be bottled was instead re-barreled in new barrels for removal due to the fire damage. What emerged was a full-bodied whisky, remarkable enough to become an entirely new expression – Old Fine Whisky.

For Extra Extra Old, the brand experimented by leaving the 1910 whisky in the heavily charred secondary barrel for two years.

Old Forester Extra Extra Old is bottled at 93 proof and will be released in very limited quantities for purchase today at the Old Forester Distillery and in our online store. It will also be available at select Kentucky retailers. Guests visiting the distillery on paid experiences between December 13 and December 23 will have the opportunity to purchase a bottle, in accordance with the distillery's special release policy.

Color: Deep-aged bronze

Deep-aged bronze Aroma: Roasted coffee, rich maple syrup, dark chocolate and caramel coat hints of toasted coconut, fruit and a smokey char foundation.

Roasted coffee, rich maple syrup, dark chocolate and caramel coat hints of toasted coconut, fruit and a smokey char foundation. Flavor: Rich mocha coffee with hints of brandy and dark cherry fruit.

Rich mocha coffee with hints of brandy and dark cherry fruit. Finish: Smooth, creamy chocolate coffee notes fade quickly

Tasting Notes

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

