Old library poised to be turned into Black history museum

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — For generations of Petersburg residents, the stately 19th-century home on Sycamore Street was the city’s public library.For Wayne M. Crocker, the William R. McKenney Memorial Building is something more.“I kind of grew up in the library,” said Crocker, who started working there as a library page organizing the shelves in 1973 when he was a junior in high school and went on to become director of library services, a position he’s held for more than 40 years. “I have a fond attachment to the building, to the history and the role it played in the lives of many people in the city, including me.”That history includes its part in the civil rights movement. In March 1960, African American ministers led an effort to desegregate the main level of the library, which to that point was off limits to Blacks, who had been relegated to the basement.Their arrests for sitting in “seats in sections reserved for white patrons,” as the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on March 8, 1960, and an ensuing larger protest, along with a petition filed in federal court to force Petersburg to desegregate the library, led city officials to shut down the library.Later that year, Petersburg’s City Council changed its mind and voted to reopen the library on an integrated basis, making the library one of the first Petersburg institutions to integrate, allowing citizens — like Crocker, who is Black — to have full access to the library.In 2014, the library moved to a new building, leaving the McKenney house vacant. Now, a new project aims to breathe life into the grand old house and revive that history by transforming the former library into an African American history museum and a place to store city historical records.Crocker, one of the leading advocates for such a museum, describes the undertaking as “major,” not just in terms of cost and fundraising and restoring the old structure, but in terms of the impact it could have on the community of Petersburg and beyond.(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)The house was home to the McKenney family until 1923 when Clara J. McKenney deeded the property to the city of Petersburg for it to become the city’s public library, a memorial to her late husband, William R. McKenney, a prominent attorney who was president of Petersburg’s council and, for a brief time, served in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1894, until his narrow election victory was overturned after his opponent contested the results.The house was constructed in 1859 by John Dodson, also an attorney and mayor of Petersburg. Among later residents was William Mahone, a railroad executive and Confederate general, considered a hero of the 1864 Battle of the Crater, who lived in the house after the Civil War.In the post-war period, Mahone founded the Readjuster Party, a political coalition that rose to power briefly and among other things welcomed Black men as fully enfranchised citizens, abolished the poll tax and established what became Virginia State University, the South’s first publicly supported college for training African American teachers, according to Encyclopedia Virginia.The McKenneys acquired the house in 1905. The family’s connection to the house didn’t end with donation of the property to the city.After the protests of 1960, William and Clara McKenney’s daughter, Virginia, who served for a time as director of The Valentine museum in Richmond, wrote a letter in support of efforts to desegregate the library, according to newspaper coverage at the time.After Petersburg’s new library opened in 2014 and the McKenney house was left empty, descendants of the family discovered something that at least some of them didn’t realize: a stipulation in the original agreement with the city required that the property would revert to the family if the building ever ceased being a library.“So, we found out that we were getting a 16,000-square-foot building on Sycamore Street back, which is good news, bad news,” said Robert McKenney Hamner with a laugh.Hamner, Clara McKenney’s great-grandson, now lives in California, but he grew up in Richmond. He often visited Petersburg as a child to see his grandmother who lived there. He said no family members still live in the city.He used to visit the library on occasion when he was younger, he said.“It was a great sense of pride to have a library named after our great-grandfather,” he said.The family did not want the building back, so from the time they learned about the stipulation that would bring ownership back to them, family members have been agreeable to efforts to repurpose the McKenney house for some other public use.Interestingly, the stipulations of the deed were used by city officials in 1960 as an excuse for not desegregating the library. Officials said a condition of the gift was that two floors of the building were for white library patrons and the basement was to be used by Black patrons and that not maintaining separate sections might void the deal and cause the city to lose the library.By 2021 standards, such a stipulation would be appalling — and illegal. Back in 1923, the situation was much different.When he first learned of the stipulation to separate library customers by race, Crocker viewed it with disgust through a 21st-century lens, but then he talked to the family, considered the era and began to view Clara McKenney’s legal stipulation not so much as segregating the races but as making sure Blacks also had access to a public library.“I started reflecting on what 1923 in a Southern town like Petersburg probably was like and I thought, ‘Wow, maybe she was forward-thinking to make any provision at all,’” Crocker said.The idea for having an African American history museum in the space has been contemplated since the library left and has picked up steam in recent years.The McKenney building “couldn’t be more perfect for what we want to do,” said attorney Alexander C. Graham Jr., a partner with the Richmond law firm of Williams Mullen, whose involvement began with raising money for the new public library and evolved into the museum project. He is a founder and member of the board of the McKenney Foundation, a nonprofit created to develop the museum.The 10 McKenney heirs scattered across the country were contacted and agreed with plans for the museum. All of them signed affidavits transferring ownership of the building to the newly formed McKenney Foundation.The family “would be thrilled” if the museum comes to fruition, said Hamner, who represents the family on the board of the foundation.“It seems like it’s a good time for this,” Hamner said of the proposed museum. “There’s a lot of untold history in Virginia, so I think it’s an important thing.”One stipulation the family sought, Hamner said, was that the structure remain the William R. McKenney Building “because we’re proud to have our name on the front of it.”(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)The McKenney Foundation is hoping for financial support from the Cameron Foundation, a private foundation based in Petersburg that strives to improve life in the Tri-Cities area by supporting various projects and programs.There’s a shared interest in seeing the museum come to fruition, said Risha L. Stebbins, senior program officer and director of communications for Cameron. Arts and culture as well as historic preservation are among the foundation’s funding priorities.However, before making any contributions, Stebbins said Friday, the Cameron Foundation must determine the feasibility and sustainability of the project, a matter that will be discussed at an upcoming meeting of the Cameron board and staff.If Cameron were to approve funding for a feasibility study, it would work in partnership with the McKenney Foundation to engage a consultant to investigate the costs, fundraising plans and sustainability of the proposed museum.Graham, the attorney, is optimistic that project will proceed. If it does, he said the McKenney Foundation also will pursue funding from additional sources, including national organizations. The city of Petersburg is seeking $1 million on behalf of the project in the current session of the General Assembly.A preliminary study estimated a price tag of about $3 million for the project. A preliminary study estimated a price tag of about $3 million for the project. Depending on how quickly the funding comes together, the project could be completed as early as 2024, Graham said.A museum highlighting the contributions of African Americans and artifacts from the history of what is now a majority-Black city is needed, said Crocker, a member of the McKenney Foundation board, and "this is a great opportunity for that to happen.""I'm a native of Petersburg and went to Petersburg public schools," Crocker said. "I love this city."And he loves what he does, directing the city's public library.Playing a role in trying to revive the McKenney house, where his career started, is "almost like I'm coming full circle."