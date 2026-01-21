Old National BancorpShs Aktie

WKN: 883852 / ISIN: US6800331075

21.01.2026 13:37:05

Old National Bancorp Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old National Bancorp (ONB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $212.589 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $149.839 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Old National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $241 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Old National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $212.589 Mln. vs. $149.839 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.47 last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company recorded net interest income of $580.832 million, compared with $394.180 million in the same period last year.

Noninterest income stood at $109.759 million as against the prior year’s $95.766 million.

Total loans were $48.764 billion, higher than last year’s $36.285 billion.

Total deposits moved up to $55.088 billion from $40.823 billion in the previous year.

Nachrichten zu Old National BancorpShs

Analysen zu Old National BancorpShs

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Old National BancorpShs

