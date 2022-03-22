LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Pal Holding Co. LLC, continues to demonstrate unparalleled growth by adding additional states, marking seven total, to their expanding portfolio, providing unique products in new markets and leading the cannabis branding conversation with strategic partnerships and give-back efforts. Old Pal has a proven track record of rapid state-wide expansion readying for national legalization with their premium suite of products, innovative marketing activities and Old Pal Provisions, their apparel and smoking accessory brand extension.

OLD PAL SHAREABLE CANNABIS DEMONSTRATES UNPARALLELED NATIONAL BRAND GROWTH IN NEW LEGAL STATES

Since receiving an $8 million strategic investment from Turning Point Brands in 2021, Old Pal Holding Co. LLC has opened five new legal markets in Michigan, Massachusetts, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Ohio, marking seven total states that carry Old Pal products. In addition to those states, Old Pal is also available in California and Nevada. Unique offerings like the Original Ready to Roll Kit and new brownie edible speak to both the recreational market and patients who consume cannabis for medicinal purposes. As a result, Old Pal continues to rank amongst the top three cannabis brands in all active selling states according to current BDSA analytics data.

Compelling package design and consistent flower quality continue to resonate with seasoned smokers and newcomers alike, while supporting brand products through Old Pal Provisions elevates the cannabis conversation and offers an entry point to the lifestyle. Last year, they partnered with Igloo Coolers to create a coveted, first of its kind, environmentally-friendly 'Cold Pal' Playmate. The 'Grow Your Own' project resulted in a sold-out experience that empowered purchasers to get closer to the steps of how Old Pal flower is harvested. Additionally, Old Pale Ale won a gold medal at the 2021 California Craft Brewers Cup. The beverage brand extension boasted a classic, light and refreshing ale without THC built on a simple shareable message: It's Just Beer Y'all.

As part of their continued commitment to giving back, Old Pal partnered with Compassionate Care programs in California that provide greater access to medical cannabis for those who can't afford it—this includes HIV/AIDS patients, people battling cancer, the terminally ill and veterans. Old Pal partners with Eaze, Amuse, and Bay Area-based Sweetleaf to help get flower into the hands of those that don't have access or can't afford it. So far, they've provided 3,339 8ths of medical-grade cannabis to those in need—that's 26 lbs of weed and over 11,000 1g joints.

"Our growing Old Pal team loves having the opportunity to expand the brand across the country, interacting with patients and consumers. To enhance their lives with cannabis is such a rewarding experience," adds Old Pal Co-founder and CEO, Rusty Wilenkin. "Whether it's speaking to someone that bought Old Pal gear in New York, a medical patient in Ohio, or an adult use consumer in Massachusetts, we feel incredibly fortunate to be able to continue sharing our brand with pals around the country."

Look for supporting events and initiatives from Old Pal Holding Co. LLC as more states embrace cannabis consumption ahead of nationwide legalization.

About Old Pal

Old Pal is a multi-state lifestyle cannabis brand focused on providing value to consumers by offering quality products and trusted consistency. The brand is available through superior and dependable production and distribution through strategic partnerships within the industry. With the incorporation of culture-focused design and marketing, Old Pal has defined a much-needed new space within the industry; curating an accessible lifestyle beyond stoner culture via brand efforts and soft goods line, Old Pal Provisions. For more information, please visit OldPal.com and follow Old Pal Provisions on Instagram.

