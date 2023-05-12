|
12.05.2023 13:15:45
Old Republic Board Authorizes Share Repurchase - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) announced its Board has authorized a $450 million share repurchase. This is is in addition to the recently completed authorization, whereby 19.4 million shares of outstanding common stock were purchased at an average price per share of $23.23 for an aggregate cost of approximately $450 million.
Old Republic also announced its Board has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 24.5 cents per common share. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 5, 2023. The full year's cash dividend will amount 98 cents per share compared to 92 cents paid in 2022.
Old Republic noted that, since December 31, 2016, it has returned approximately $3.6 billion to shareholders through regular and special cash dividends and share repurchases.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Old Republic International Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.23
|Ausblick: Old Republic International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.23
|Ausblick: Old Republic International legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Old Republic International Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Old Republic International Corp.
|23,16
|-0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.