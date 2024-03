Old Republic To Repurchase $1.10 Bln Of Shares, Lifts Annual Dividend; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International Corp. (ORI), an insurance company, announced on Friday that its Board has authorized a $1.10 billion share repurchase program.

Under the terms, the company may purchase shares on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other means.

In addition, Old Republic will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 26.5 cents per share on March 21, to shareholders of record as of March 11.

With this, the company's annual total dividend will reach $1.06 per share, compared with $0.98 paid in 2023, an 8.2 percent increase.

ORI was trading up by 3.45 percent at $29.96 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.