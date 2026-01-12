Bancorp Aktie
WKN: A0DPKZ / ISIN: US05969A1051
12.01.2026 22:56:28
Old Second Bancorp Director Sells 12,500 Shares for $250,000
Director John Ladowicz executed an open-market sale of 12,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) for a total consideration of $250,000 on Dec. 9, 2025, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.* 1-year performance calculated using Dec. 9, 2025 as the reference date.Old Second Bancorp is a regional banking institution with a diversified product portfolio and a strong presence in the Illinois market. The company leverages a community-focused approach and comprehensive service offerings to attract and retain both retail and commercial clients. Its scale, established local footprint, and broad range of financial solutions support stable revenue streams and competitive positioning among regional banks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
