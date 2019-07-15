Oldcastle APG's Mirage Porcelain Veneers Named in Top 20 Best New Home Products of 2019 by This Old House Magazine

ATLANTA, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG's Mirage Porcelain Veneers have been named a Top 20 Best New Home Product of 2019 by This Old House magazine. For their Top 20 Best New Products, This Old House selected products that make life more comfortable with great looks and low maintenance, combining ingenious design, remarkable innovation and cutting-edge technology. Placing among the top ten, Oldcastle APG's Mirage Porcelain Veneers were chosen for their trend-forward aesthetics and resistance to moisture and fading.

"This Old House has been an icon in home improvement for decades and is trusted by readers to guide them in choosing quality home products," said Todd Sriro, National Product Manager, Oldcastle APG. "We are honored to receive recognition from such a highly esteemed publication for Mirage's versatility, natural looks and unmatched durability."

Mirage Porcelain Veneers harmoniously combine the exquisite craftsmanship of Italian artisans with versatile design aesthetics, durability and strength that surpasses typical porcelain products. Porcelain's high density and an ultra-low absorption rate means Mirage features a surface that is easy to maintain and fends off mold, moss, dirt and stains commonly associated with exterior applications.

Mirage is available in three bold color collections: Quarziti in five colors that reflect natural landscapes; Ardesie in four colors with the look of natural elements; and Noon in four colors, which feature the look of distressed or fresh wood --perfect for today's Modern Farmhouse trend. The new line also coordinates with several items in the Belgard® porcelain paver collection, a sister brand.

The Top 20 Best New Home Products winners are featured in This Old House's July-August 2019 issue. To learn more about Oldcastle APG's Mirage Porcelain Veneers please visit www.EchelonMasonry.com.

About Oldcastle® APG:

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, is the largest concrete products manufacturer in North America. With more than 150 locations and a company culture characterized by a commitment to customer satisfaction, Oldcastle adheres to a level of service and consistency that no other supplier can match. Our combination of local market presence and national capabilities allows us to meet and exceed the demanding needs of an ever-changing industry.

