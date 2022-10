Older people at risk from overcharging and mis-selling ‘scandal’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Unnecessary policies and overpayments for services are draining the accounts of vulnerable customersElderly and vulnerable customers are being routinely overcharged by utility and insurance firms in a hidden scandal highlighted today by one of the country’s senior financial services executives. Unfair practices are putting them at risk of being unable to afford food and heating, he warns.Michael Donald, a former director of Visa UK, said he was staggered to discover hundreds of pounds of overcharging when he carefully checked the direct debits on his 79-year-old mother’s accounts. Continue reading...