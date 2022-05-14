|
14.05.2022 01:01:45
Older UK renters forced to cut back on spending as living costs soar
Exclusive: Many tenants aged over 65 are already struggling, Independent Age research findsAlmost two-thirds of tenants over 65 have cut back on their general spending as a result of the cost of living crisis, and campaigners are warning that older people who do not own their homes are particularly vulnerable to rising bills.Research shared with Guardian Money by the charity Independent Age puts the spotlight on the struggles of older tenants who are battling to keep up with rising household costs. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
