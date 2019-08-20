Oleochemical Producers, End Users, Traders, Analysts Convene in Singapore for CMT's 7th Oleochemicals Outlook

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1.5 day Singapore summit starts off with an overview of feedstock supply and trends by Dr. Julian Conway Mcgill, Head of South East Asia, LMC International, followed by Mr. Amit Mohta, Head of Asia Procurement, Unilever & Head of Oleochemicals of Unilever Indonesia sharing their Sustainable Palm Journey, including the role of Sei Mangkei oleo plant in Unilever's supply chain.

Oleochemical end users addressing the summit are: Mr. Ben Liu, Global Head of Commodity, PZ Cussons describing its 'Sustainable & Strategic Sourcing Strategy' highlighting home & personal care trends in SE Asia & its impact on sourcing requirements, while Mr. Tomohiko Amatani, Research Manager, Fabric Care Research Laboratories, Lion Corp presents the 'Development of Super-Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent'.

Organizer - Centre for Management Technology (CMT) has also confirmed Mr. Salahudin Yaacob, Assurance Director, Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) to provide updates on 'New Standards for Sustainable Palm Oil - What it Means for the Palm Value Chain'. In addition, the program highlights China'sOleochemical Development - especially its fatty alcohols market and pure alcohols and short chain acids promotion by Mr. Hu Jie Hua, CEO, Shanghai Union Oleochemical. Also under the spotlight is 'Reforming The Coconut & Oleochemicals Industry in the Philippines' shared by Mr. Marco Reyes, CEO, HanCole Corp. Mr. S. Hari, Director, VVFSingapore will be sharing insights on Global Oleochemicals markets - trends and profitability.

Other key topics covered are:

Global Economic Outlook - Mr. Jeff Ng , Managing Director, Chief Economist Asia, Continuum Economics

, Managing Director, Chief Economist Asia, Biodiesel Outlook & Its Future - Mr. Chris de Lavigne , Partner - Financial Advisory (Strategy / M&A), Deloitte

, Partner - Financial Advisory (Strategy / M&A), Quality of UCO and Animal Fat for Biodiesel Production: Overview of R&D Results - Mr. Tan Liok Min, Process Manager Oleo, Desmet Ballestra Malaysia

Alternative Production and Supply of Medium-Chain Fatty Acid Oils - Mr. Kyle Reynolds , Postdoctoral Fellow-Seed Engineering, Agriculture and Food, CSIRO

View event program for all details or email Ms. Grace at grace@cmtsp.com.sg | call +65 6346 9147.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190819/2555294-1

SOURCE Centre for Management Technology (CMT)