OLG Celebrates Enactment of Single Event Sports Betting With Digital PROLINE+ - Coming Soon!

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) welcomes the news today that legislation permitting single event sports wagering in Canada will come into force on August 27, 2021.

"OLG has been looking forward to offering single event sports wagering to adult Ontarians for many years," says Duncan Hannay, OLG President and CEO. "We're thrilled that we'll be able to incorporate this exciting feature that bettors have been anxiously awaiting into Ontario's only legal online sportsbook. In fact, OLG is imminently launching a new digital sports betting platform PROLINE+, which will provide the same security and trust that has been established by OLG's sports products over the last thirty years."

To be launched on August 27, PROLINE+ will enable its players to place a legal bet on a single event from their mobile device, tablet or desktop device for the first time ever in Ontario.

OLG is currently accepting early registrations for PROLINE+ which will deliver a new, enhanced betting experience with dynamic, competitive odds that update to reflect game status and betting action. Thousands of new betting options will be available at any time across all major North American sports leagues and major international sports, including soccer and exciting additions like tennis, golf, boxing and mixed martial arts. Active OLG.ca users will be able to use their existing accounts to log in and bet when PROLINE+ goes live. New players can sign up now at proline.ca to be eligible for a $50 sports bonus offer.

PROLINE+ will promote responsible gambling and features player tools and educational materials from OLG's globally recognized PlaySmart program, which received the highest level of certification from the World Lottery Association. An active OLG.ca account is required to play PROLINE+ and players must be 19 years of age or older and located in Ontario.

OLG is proud to return all its profit to the Ontario Government for reinvestment in strong communities, health care and other provincial priorities.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

All for Here - 100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on.

Follow on Twitter @PlaySmartOLG

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Disponible en français

SOURCE OLG Winners