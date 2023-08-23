|
23.08.2023 15:15:25
Olin Corp. To Acquire Assets Of White Flyer Targets - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Olin Corp. (OLN) announced an agreement to acquire the assets of White Flyer Targets, LLC. The company noted that the acquisition includes White Flyer's five state of the art manufacturing facilities in Coal Township, Pennsylvania; Dalton, Georgia; Webb City, Missouri; Knox, Indiana; and, San Bernardino, California and includes White Flyer's recently announced ECO FLYER target product line.
Olin said it would fund the transaction with cash on hand and anticipates that the transaction would be immediately accretive to shareholders.
White Flyer Targets, LLC is North America's preeminent leader in recreational trap, skeet, and sporting clay targets.
