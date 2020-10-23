+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
23.10.2020 00:27:00

Olin Declares 376th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

CLAYTON, Mo., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Olin Corporation's (NYSE: OLN) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 on each share of Olin common stock. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2020. This marks the company's 376th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Olin logo (PRNewsfoto/Olin Corporation)

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

