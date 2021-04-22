 Olin Declares 378th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend | 22.04.21 | finanzen.at

Olin Declares 378th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

CLAYTON, Mo., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Olin Corporation's (NYSE: OLN) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 on each share of Olin common stock. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2021. This marks the company's 378th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Olin logo (PRNewsfoto/Olin Corporation)

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

