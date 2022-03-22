Olive Teams Up with Akava to Accelerate the Delivery of Cybernetic Solutions to the Healthcare Market

U.S.A., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, today announced the addition of Akava , a leading Silicon Valley-based technology transformation consultancy, to its Deploy Partnership Program . Akava will help Olive's customers create customized AI and machine learning solutions on Olive's platform to help solve healthcare's toughest challenges.

Akava helps Fortune 500 and high-growth companies ideate, architect and design bespoke solutions leveraging open source tools and technologies. The company focuses on delivering modern, value-driven, revenue-generating and cost-saving software applications that massively scale while delivering customer value — which they intend to deliver to healthcare via Olive's platform.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Olive to create consistent, fully automated workflows to significantly increase operational efficiency while helping healthcare companies digitally transform. This is a massive opportunity to support modernization across the industry," said Brandon Durbin, Founder and CEO, Akava.

As market-leading AI solution and engineering platforms, Olive and Akava will join forces to improve health system enterprises, enabling medical practitioners to achieve new levels of productivity. The companies will co-develop applications that work on Olive's platform — to deliver high-value healthcare solutions to Olive's customers at an unprecedented pace.

"The collaboration between Olive and Akava will turbocharge the delivery of innovation to an industry that so desperately needs it," said Patrick Jones, executive vice president, partnerships at Olive. "This partnership will help healthcare organizations save time and money while achieving higher levels of productivity, allowing medical practitioners to do what matters most: focus on their patients."

About Akava

Akava is a software development studio based in San Francisco delivering delightful digital-native cloud, web and mobile products that massively scale. Akava helps Fortune 500 and startups ideate, architect, design and build bespoke solutions leveraging modern open-source tools, technologies and platforms. The team is comprised of product-oriented software polyglots, design savants and experience architects who are passionate about delivering superior outcomes while providing a white-glove customer experience. To learn more about Akava, visit akava.io .

About Olive

Olive is the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare. The company is addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues through automation — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is driving connections to shine new light on healthcare processes, improving operations today so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com .

