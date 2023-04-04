|
Oliver completes acquisition of legal managed services provider to deliver full-service platform to U.S. creditors
The combination of Oliver's software-as-a-service technology with the managed services capabilities of Lawgix Services creates an end-to-end solution to deliver efficient recoveries for the default management industry.
WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Technology Corporation ("Oliver"), the leading debt collection software platform, has announced that it completed the acquisition of Lawgix Services, the leading provider of managed services for collections litigation. Oliver now is uniquely able to provide creditors a complete solution for the entire collections litigation process, with expertise in collections law, process engineering, and technology.
Walker White will continue as CEO of the combined organization, and John Ritter, who served as CEO at Lawgix Services, has assumed the role of President.
"This acquisition marks a critical step forward for us in bringing the Oliver vision to life: foster a consumer lending lifecycle that is precise, fair, and compliant," said Walker White, CEO of the combined organization. "I look forward to all that is ahead for this company, and I am delighted to be working alongside John to get it done."
Oliver is working to transform the default management market to the benefit of all parties. To achieve that, Oliver enables lenders to efficiently collect debts they are rightly owed while maintaining rigorous compliance and preserving their reputation.
With the acquisition of Lawgix Services, Oliver now delivers both a secure and efficient SaaS platform and industry-leading managed services to facilitate legal, operational, and financial transactions across all stakeholders in the default management process. Oliver's vision is that combination will improve the process for all parties - including consumers.
As CEO, Walker White continues to have primary responsibility for managing investors and raising capital. John Ritter will take on the role of President, focusing on executing strategy by managing day-to-day operations and collaborating with Mr. White and the senior leadership team. Their combined backgrounds in leadership roles in software-as-a-service (SaaS) software companies and FinTech lay the foundation for Oliver's transformational vision of the default management process.
"This is a new day for Oliver and the first step toward a new vision for the default management industry," said Mr. Ritter. "I am delighted to be leading Oliver's world-class business alongside Walker and look forward to delivering on our mission and vision."
