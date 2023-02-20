Olon and The Chemistry Department of Politecnico University Launch a Research Project on Polymorphism and Characterization of API Solid State

MILAN, Italy, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olon Group and the Politecnico di Milano, Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering "Giulio Natta,” jointly announce an innovative public-private partnership agreement for a research project on the advanced study of polymorphism and the characterization of the solid state of the molecules of active ingredients.



This strongly internationally oriented, three-year project involves a PhD programme dedicated to the development of new knowledge on the polymorphism of active ingredients and to the advancement of methods for characterizing the solid state of their molecules.

The PhD will be undertaken by the researcher Ajay Suresh, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal, India, who will spend the next few years in Italy working on the project and collaborating in synergy with Olon, a leading chemical pharmaceutical group in the production of active ingredients, and the Department of Chemistry at the Politecnico di Milano, under the coordination of Professor Pierangelo Metrangolo, ‘Giulio Natta’ Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering and President of the Physical and Biophysical Chemistry Division at the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC Div. I).

The strong innovative scope of the project also lies in the model of integration between the Politecnico, the home of academic excellence in terms of knowledge and facilities in the field of crystal chemistry and engineering, and Olon, an Italian chemical pharmaceutical group with among the broadest and most consolidated expertise in the development of new ways of synthesising molecules for active ingredients. "The collaboration and exchange of knowledge between two of the leading poles of knowledge and expertise in this area certainly has the potential to produce significant results. The study of polymorphism is one of the most promising areas of study in terms of engineering of molecules, above all because it lays the foundations for the development of much more sustainable and efficient industrial chemical processes,” explained Professor Metrangolo.

"Through this long-term collaboration, we will be able to expand substantially our internal expertise in the analysis and study of the physical state of active ingredients, and at the same time increase our polymorph screening capabilities. Two key areas of expertise to ensure competitiveness on the global pharmaceutical market,” said Giorgio Bertolini, Head of Research and Development Olon Group.

Olon Group is a global leader in the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for CDMO and generic markets, integrating chemical synthesis and biological processes always embracing the highest safety, quality and environmental international standard. With one of the widest track records of the API industry, deep development expertise and broadest set of advanced technologies, we are the partner that enables our customer's molecules to enter in the market. We rely on a global network of 11 manufacturing sites and 7 R&D centers across the globe. Thanks to 2.300 employees and 300 highly experienced and qualified people in R&D team, we represent a highly innovative and reliable partner. In Olon, expertise and competence are combined with great flexibility at different levels, remarkably in the field of microbial fermentation, always considering human safety and environmental security.

