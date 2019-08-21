21.08.2019 08:00:00

Olvi Plc: Notification of Manager’s Transactions

OLVI PLC                STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 AUG 2019 AT 9.00 am

OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER’S TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name                                     Multanen, Lauri
Position:                                 Member of Executive team

Issuer

Name:                                   Olvi plc
LEI:                                       7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55

Initial notification

Reference number:                7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20190820150717_2

Transaction details

Transaction date:                   19.8.2019
Venue:                                  NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of transaction:             DISPOSAL

Instrument:                            Share
ISIN:                                     FI0009900401

Volume: 750                          Unit price: 37.05000 EUR


Aggregated transactions:

Volume: 750                         Average price: 37.05000 EUR

OLVI PLC

Lasse Aho
Managing Director

More information:
Lasse Aho, Managing Director
Phone +358 290 00 1050
www.olvi.fi

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi

