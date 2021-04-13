Olympia's UVC Disinfection Lighting Shows a Significant COVID-19 Virus Reduction of Over 99.4 Percent When Used in Commercial HVAC Applications

NORTHVALE, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting received a Virus Reduction Efficacy Test Report on its UVC Linear LED Strip testing. Tested by an independent lab, Microbac, the technology was found to provide over 99.9% reduction of the COVID-19 Virus (SARS-CoV-2). Microbac Laboratories, Inc. conducted testing at a standard distance of one meter and exposed the virus-cell culture plates (Petri Dishes) to Olympia UVC devices for one minute, four minutes, and eight minutes. In the testing, the eight-minute exposure resulted in the highest percentage of reduction of over 99.9 percent. Moreover, a Virus reduction of 99.4 percent in just one minute showed Olympia's UVC device is highly effective.

Olympia Lighting's UVC Linear LED Strip uses Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) LED technology. The ultraviolet light disintegrates and inactivates infectious germs, viruses, and pathogens circulating within an air system.

The state-of-the-art UVC disinfection LED light is powerful inside HVAC systems to clean air between the return and supply, opposite the coils, or inside the Air Handler Unit (AHU). The UVC Linear LED Strip is lightweight and slim to fit into any high CFM HVAC ductwork effectively.

Olympia's patent-pending UVC disinfection LED lighting solution is revolutionary considering the past year's challenges and destined to bring further success.

Specializing in commercial lighting, Olympia is making great strides as a UVC LED irradiation company. Olympia's series of commercial UVC light sanitizer devices address the need to decontaminate and purify business environments. UVC light disinfection for rooms is an excellent way to produce a clean, germ-free environment in offices, stores, hospitals, schools, libraries, warehouses, churches, event venues, and more.

Olympia Lighting produces industrial-grade LED lights and fixtures. With warehouses and sales offices in California and New Jersey, the company serves electricians, electrical and lighting wholesalers. As a member of the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), Olympia's manufacturing and design meet all USA safety standards. Competitively priced, Olympia Lighting's LED lights come with up to 100,000 hours, 10-year manufacturer warranty. With the future of safety hanging in the balance, commercial contractors and wholesalers can count on Olympia for a full line of commercial UV light sanitizer solutions.

