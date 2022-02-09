Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
09.02.2022 06:55:49
Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by legal issue
BEIJING (AP) — An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medalists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the IOC said Wednesday.The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday.International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a “legal consultation” required with the governing body of skating. Details of the case were not specified.“We have athletes that have won medals involved,” Adams said at the daily news briefing.In a one-line statement, the International Skating Union also cited ongoing legal talks.If any athlete and team were disqualified, an appeal would likely follow to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Canada placed fourth and would be in line to be upgraded.Some skaters in the men’s competition are due to finish their events Thursday and leave China soon after.“Everyone is doing absolutely everything that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible,” Adams said.However, he cautioned “as you know, legal issues can sometimes drag on.”___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by legal issue 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs
|780,00
|0,91%
|Olympic Corp
|715,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen grün -- ATX und DAX schließen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- Käufer an Asiens Börsen letztlich in der Überzahl
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte sehr stark. Der US-Aktienmarkt baut am Mittwoch seine Vortagesgewinne aus. An den größten Fernost-Börsen dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.