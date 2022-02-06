Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
06.02.2022 09:53:45
Olympic organizers address complaints about isolation hotels
BEIJING (AP) — Olympic organizers say they’re addressing complaints about isolation conditions for athletes who test positive for the coronavirus and are working to ensure they have clean rooms, better food and access to training equipment and the internet.“These are exactly the kind of things we have to address. It’s a duty. It’s a responsibility. We have to make sure that the expectations are met,” said Christophe Dubi, the International Olympic Committee’s executive director for the games.Dubi said Sunday that organizers will work to ensure “everything is perfect” for athletes waiting to be released. Han Zirong of the Beijing Organizing Committee also noted that athletes who test positive will now be able to order food from the Olympic Village and have it delivered to their isolation rooms.As part of China’s efforts to prevent the virus from spreading during the Games, everyone in the so-called Olympic bubble has to take daily PCR tests. Those who are confirmed to be positive go to an isolation facility until they’re cleared for discharge, either through tests showing they’re negative or a review by a panel of medical experts.Dubi’s comments came after complaints about the hotels where athletes must isolate. The German delegation called the situation “unreasonable” and said rooms should be bigger and cleaner after Eric Frenzel, a three-time gold medalist in Nordic combined, tested positive.Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova said she couldn’t stomach most of the food she was given and survived mainly on a few pieces of pasta. Soon after the Instagram post, a team representative posted a picture showing what he said was improved food, including salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yogurt.So far, organizers say 363 people inside the Olympic bubble have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to athletes, the figure includes media and team officials.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Olympic organizers address complaints about isolation hotels 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Olympic Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Olympic Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Olympic Corp
|705,00
|0,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.