28.08.2024 17:51:18
Olympics committee boss Bach to step down, Coe considers bid
Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, has said he will not be seeking a third term. Among the candidates to replace him is World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
