10.02.2022 03:32:43
Olympics Live: Chloe Kim leads after first halfpipe run
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:___Chloe Kim grabbed the lead after the first run of the women’s halfpipe as she tries to defend her Olympic title.Kim performed two 1080s, three spins, and was so ecstatic over her performance she covered her mouth following her finish. She had the highest amplitude of any rider.Her score of 94 topped Sena Tomita of Japan. In third place after the first run was Cia Xuetong of China.There are three runs and the winner is whoever has the best score on any of the runs.___Olympic figure skating favorite Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before her arrival at the Beijing Olympics, the Russian newspaper RBC reported, putting in jeopardy the team gold medal that she helped win earlier this week.The sample was reportedly obtained in December, when the 15-year-old Valieva was still in Russia but did not come to light until after she had helped her team win the gold medal with dynamic performances in her short program and free skate.The drug, Trimetazidine, is used to to treat angina — a type of chest pain marked by reduced blood flow to the heart — and is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a stimulant. It is the same drug that was involved in a Russian bobsled case at the 2018 Olympics that ended in a settlement and an athlete accepting an eight-month ban.It is unclear whether Valieva has any heart problems.—-這篇文章 Olympics Live: Chloe Kim leads after first halfpipe run 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
