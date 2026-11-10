Olympus Aktie
WKN: 856840 / ISIN: JP3201200007
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10.11.2026 14:00:05
Olympus Corp. H1 Profit Soars; Raises FY Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - Olympus Corp. (OCPNF, 7733.T), a Japanese medical technology company, reported Tuesday significantly higher earnings for the first half on higher revenue. Further, the company raised its fiscal 2026-27 outlook.
Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2027, the company now expects attributable profit to range from ¥112 billion to ¥103.500 billion, with the corresponding earnings per share at ¥105.07, to ¥97.09, respectively. The previous earnings guidance was ¥109 billion to ¥95.500 billion. The revised outlook reflects 64.3 percent to 51.8 percent increase from last year.
Fiscal year's revenue is now guided to range at ¥1.076 trillion to ¥1.065 trillion, up from the earlier forecast of ¥1.076 trillion to ¥1.055 trillion.
The latest revenue outlook reflects 6.5 percent to 5.3 percent increase from last year.
In the first half, profit attributable to owners of parent surged 78.7 percent to ¥52.146 billion or ¥48.65 per share from ¥29.187 billion or ¥25.96 per share last year.
Operating profit climbed 84.2 percent from last year to ¥84.962 billion.
Revenue for the period rose 12.2 percent to ¥509.593 billion from ¥454.350 billion year ago.
On the Tokyo exchange, the company's shares traded 0.50 percent lower, to close Tuesday at ¥1773.50.
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