Olympus Earns High Marks in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a leading medical technology company, has received a score of 90 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Olympus Corporation of the Americas joins the ranks of 1,271 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2022 CEI.

Julien Sauvagnargues, President of Olympus Corporation of the Americas, said, "I am very proud of Olympus and the work we have done to achieve this mark in our first time submitting to the Corporate Equality Index. Participation in this was very important for us to do so that we know where there are opportunities for improvement. We want to be sure all Olympus LGBTQ+ employees are supported and offered inclusive and comprehensive policies and benefits for themselves and their families, and we want to support inclusivity among other companies."

Olympus scored top marks for its workforce protections, supporting an inclusive culture, spousal benefits and transgender-inclusive health care coverage.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI, including Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses. Since its first year in 2002, the CEI has grown across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

● Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

● Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

● Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

● Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries. Olympus Corporation of the Americas is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, with 5,500 employees throughout North and South America. For more information, visit www.olympusamerica.com.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

SOURCE Olympus