Olympus Partners Goes Back to School with Soliant Health Acquisition

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Conn.-based private equity firm Olympus Partners (Olympus) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire education and healthcare staffing provider Soliant Health (Soliant) from the Adecco Group. Soliant primarily provides therapists, including speech pathologists, psychologists, occupational therapists and nurses, to K-12 schools. The company also provides travel nurses, allied health clinicians and clinical development specialists for the life sciences market.

"Soliant plays an important role in helping school districts find the skilled resources that they need to meet the growing special education requirements of their students. These strong market dynamics combined with their unique candidate-centric approach have led to remarkably consistent growth. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with David Alexander and the Soliant team," said Jason Miller, a partner at Olympus.

The Olympus team included Jason Miller, Jim Conroy, Ozan Cupukcu, Matt Bujor and Tyler Thompson. Olympus was represented by Benjamin Clinger and Adam Wexner from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

