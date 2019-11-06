+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
06.11.2019 13:35:00

Olympus Partners Goes Back to School with Soliant Health Acquisition

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamford, Conn.-based private equity firm Olympus Partners (Olympus) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire education and healthcare staffing provider Soliant Health (Soliant) from the Adecco Group. Soliant primarily provides therapists, including speech pathologists, psychologists, occupational therapists and nurses, to K-12 schools. The company also provides travel nurses, allied health clinicians and clinical development specialists for the life sciences market.

"Soliant plays an important role in helping school districts find the skilled resources that they need to meet the growing special education requirements of their students. These strong market dynamics combined with their unique candidate-centric approach have led to remarkably consistent growth. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with David Alexander and the Soliant team," said Jason Miller, a partner at Olympus.

The Olympus team included Jason Miller, Jim Conroy, Ozan Cupukcu, Matt Bujor and Tyler Thompson.  Olympus was represented by Benjamin Clinger and Adam Wexner from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olympus-partners-goes-back-to-school-with-soliant-health-acquisition-300952801.html

SOURCE Olympus Partners

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX volatil -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch mit roten Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ohne klare Richtung. Die Märkte in Asien zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB