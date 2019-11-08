Olympus Property Acquires Icon Harbour Island in Tampa, Florida

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property announces the successful acquisition of Icon Harbour Island in Tampa, Florida. Effective immediately, the asset will be renamed Olympus Harbour Island. Completed in 2017, Olympus Harbour Island is a Class-AA luxury high rise community located on the prestigious Harbour Island just south of downtown Tampa.

Olympus Harbour Island's ultra-upscale location was voted the number 1 ranked neighborhood to live in Florida based on lifestyle, schools, and employment according to Niche.com. Boasting breathtaking panoramic views of the Hillsborough Bay and downtown Tampa, Harbour Island offers both residents and visitors access to world class residences, restaurants, and nightlife. AreaVibes.com has given Harbour Island an A+ rating on account of the Island's amenities, crime, education, and proximity to major employers. These factors contribute to Harbour Island ranking as one of the most affluent zip codes in the state.

"Olympus Harbour Island is in an asset class of its own in one of the most premier locations in Tampa. Expanding our Tampa portfolio with this acquisition is an honor for Olympus and our teams," said Chandler Wonderly, Principal of Olympus Property.

Nearby development projects include Water Street, a $3 Billion mixed-use development backed by Bill Gates and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik. Located within a 5-minute walk from the property, Water Street, is a nine million square foot project that will total 53 acres and 18 different buildings once complete. The development will be recognized as one of the most prominent business parks in the country. The Tampa Bay River walk, a 2.6-mile scenic trail, is also in walking distance from the property and includes a variety of restaurants, parks, and entertainment venues further enhancing the resident experience.

There are six Fortune 500 companies headquartered in downtown Tampa including Raymond James Financial, Tech Data, Jabil Circuit, Publix, HSN, and Mosaic. In addition, the pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson has recently relocated their corporate service headquarters to Tampa. These employment drivers offer access to approximately 39,000 jobs within two miles of the property.

"Olympus Harbour Island is one of the highest quality assets located in one of the most premier locations in the southeast. This is a deal we are comfortable owning for a very long period of time," said Chase Bennett, Director of Acquisitions at Olympus Property.

The transaction was brokered by Patrick Dufour of NKF Multifamily.

The Olympus Harbour Island community amenities include a resort style swimming pool with cabanas and daybeds, clubhouse with catering kitchen and piano salon, 24-hour fitness center, game room with billiards and game tables, a wine cellar, movie theatre, bbq grill and picnic area, a gourmet café bar, and a parking garage. Unit features include 9' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, porcelain tile backsplash, garden tubs, walk-in showers, double vanity sinks, framed bathroom mirrors, walk-in closets, and patios.

Founded in 1992, Olympus Property owns and manages some of the most desirable multifamily opportunities across the United States. Olympus Property is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Over a 26-year history, the firm has become a successful and recognized name in the multifamily industry owning and operating 17,000 units across nine states.

To learn more about diversifying your portfolio with Olympus Property, please contact Braden Barr at 817-505-0528 or at Braden.Barr@OlympusProperty.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olympus-property-acquires-icon-harbour-island-in-tampa-florida-300954940.html

SOURCE Olympus Property