Olyns collaborates with Mars Wrigley to reward consumers for recycling rigid plastic candy containers

Every year, 86% of the world's plastic is not recycled. The Olyns and Mars Sweet Rewards Challenge is incentivizing and gamifying the single stream collection and recycling of rigid plastic candy and gum containers.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olyns, a leader in innovative recycling technologies, is collaborating with Mars Wrigley, the world's largest manufacturer of treats and snacks to launch the Sweet Rewards Challenge, a new approach to the collection of rigid plastic candy and gum containers that gamifies recycling. Beginning this week, individuals in Northern California who deposit qualifying candy containers in an Olyns Reverse Vending Machine will have a chance to win thousands of dollars in rewards.

"Packaging waste is a challenge that requires new and innovative solutions. At Mars, we're committed to contributing to a circular plastics economy where no packaging becomes waste," said Justin Comes, Vice President of R&D, Mars Wrigley North America. "We're excited to work with Olyns on this innovative approach to the collection and recycling of rigid plastics."

The Sweet Rewards Challenge will run at select retailers in the San Francisco Bay Area for a limited time beginning October 25th 2022. Challenge details and a list of participating retailers can be found at https://olyns.com/sweet-rewards-challenge.

"Rigid plastic containers, like those used for gum and candy, may slip through the cracks of traditional recycling systems because they're just too small. And because states don't offer redemption value, there is limited incentive to recycle them," said Philip Stanger, Co-Founder and CEO of Olyns. "We're changing that by combining convenient recycling with the potential to win big rewards. Every time you deposit a candy container in one of our RVM Cubes, you'll earn points and a chance to win. We've set it up like a slot machine, but instead of inserting a coin to play, you deposit an empty candy container."

Olyns' plug-and-play RVM Cubes feature a 65-inch HD video display, offering a uniquely sustainable way for advertisers to reach consumers in-store. During the Sweet Rewards Challenge, in addition to ads and sustainability messaging, the screen will display colorful slot machine images and "winner" announcements every time a recycler wins a reward.

To learn more about the Sweet Rewards Challenge, please visit https://olyns.com/sweet-rewards-challenge.

ABOUT OLYNS

Olyns innovates at the nexus of recycling and retail media. By rethinking recycling, Olyns solves the critical issues of access, incentive, revenue, and labor, and helps meet the demand for recycled plastics and other materials to accelerate the shift to a circular economy.

Olyns' recycling platform includes a self-serve reverse vending machine, the Olyns Cube, designed for high-traffic commercial locations, and a mobile app to provide container refunds,

rewards, impact metrics, and fun. A single Olyns RVM Cube can compress and store thousands of containers, including plastics, aluminum, glass, and other materials, and can deliver more than two metric tons of clean recycled material every year. With eye-catching 65-inch HD video screens, Olyns' RVM Cubes double as a uniquely sustainable in-store retail media network.

For more information about Olyns, please visit www.Olyns.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's OriginalTM, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, Linnaeus and VCATM – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

