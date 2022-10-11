Oma Fertility Announces New Agency Partners to Further Mission to Make Parenthood Possible for More People

Oma Fertility to collaborate with Fuseproject, DDB Chicago, Jack Taylor and Toast Media Group who will help fuel nationwide expansion and category leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oma Fertility , a full-service fertility clinic that combines AI and robotics in the lab and human-centered care in the clinic, today announced new strategic collaborations with key agency partners in an effort to accelerate nationwide growth and reach more patients with its technology and improved patient experience.

Oma Fertility's new strategic partnership agencies include:

Fuseproject has been chosen to develop brand strategy and identity along with clinic design

Doyle, Dane, and Bernbach (DDB) of Chicago to oversee brand creative and paid marketing strategies

Jack Taylor to manage public relations, corporate reputation, strategic partnerships and executive visibility

Toast Media Group to oversee owned platforms, social media strategy & creative development and community cultivation

"Strategic partners are an important part of the Oma Fertility growth strategy, and we are pleased to add Fuseproject, DDB, Jack Taylor and Toast Media Group into our ecosystem," said Seth Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Oma Fertility. "Although 19 percent of women and 10 percent of men struggle with infertility, the fertility category is often viewed as unwelcoming and difficult to navigate. Oma is transforming and modernizing the fertility industry and we look forward to our new partners helping us bring our brand to life."

As a category disrupter, Oma Fertility offers an empathetic solution to empower growing families by providing science forward, affordable fertility treatment that sets a new standard in IVF success rates.

Oma is improving IVF outcomes with its Oma Sperm InSight™, patented technology that helps embryologists identify the most promising sperm cell to pair with an egg in IVF. The clinics also offer patients care advocates and education while prioritizing doctor-patient relationships.

As a result of enhanced technology and operating efficiencies, Oma is able to offer its services at a 40 percent cost reduction, therefore making the possibility of pregnancy available to many more hopeful parents. Oma Fertility currently has clinics in five cities and plans national expansion through 2023.

For more information about Oma Fertility, please visit www.omafertility.com .

ABOUT OMA FERTILITY

Oma Fertility, a division of Oma Robotics, was founded in 2020 by a team of engineers, AI experts, and fertility specialists who believe that combining AI and robotics in the lab and human-centered care in the clinic will make parenthood possible for more people. The company's first innovation is Oma Sperm InSight™, which uses AI to help pinpoint the most promising sperm cell for use in IVF. Oma Fertility opened its first fertility clinic in Santa Barbara, California, in 2021 and has plans to expand nationally through 2023. The company was founded in 2020 by Gurjeet Singh, PhD previous founder of Ayasdi, Dr. Sahil Gupta previous founder of Aveya Fertility, and Kiran Joshi, PhD previous founder of Koko. www.omafertility.com

Fuseproject is an industry leading design and innovation firm led by Yves Béhar. Fuseproject works with founders, c-suite execs, and product leaders, to bring "firsts" and category leading products to market. Our world class design team and integrated methodology have delivered an exceptional record of success ranging from startups to fortune 100 companies. We believe design has the power to invent new categories. Our experience-led approach focuses on using design to change people's lives, make lives better, and see over the horizon in order to create what's next. We challenge convention to deliver brands, products, and experiences which not only win awards, but drive business results and economic growth. The fuseproject studio reflects our integrated approach to design. It's core to our DNA and the meaning behind our name—to fuse together all the elements of an experience. Our integrated approach brings together strategy, brand design, product design, visual design, experience design, environment & retail design to deliver on all the dimensions of an experience in an integrated way.

Jack Taylor is an independent, full-service brand and communications agency dedicated to supporting clients that elevate and redefine the human experience. Founded in 2010 by marketer and entrepreneur Jon Bier, Jack Taylor has helped shape the contemporary wellness conversation by partnering with category-defining brands like Athletic Greens, Eight Sleep, Hyperice, Lettuce Grow, Levels, MUD\WTR, Onnit, and WHOOP. The agency is committed to collaborating with pioneers in industries as diverse as disruptive agriculture, sustainability, health tech, space exploration, fintech, human performance and longevity, sports and fitness, lifestyle and nutrition, among others. Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Jack Taylor supports clients around the globe.

Toast Media Group is a digital marketing and social media agency based in Brooklyn, New York that connects brands to their customers in the places where they're spending time. We work with a wide range of clients in the health and wellness, CPG, DTC and media space. We take an audience-first approach to all of our work, marrying data and storytelling to develop strategies that work with the digital ecosystem, not against it. Clients include: Bodily, Hazel, Oma Fertility, Bodily and Maavee.

