Oma Fertility Partners with Alto Pharmacy to Further Personalize Fertility Care

Partnership provides Oma's patients with Alto's top-of-the-line services: affordable drug prices, free same-day prescription delivery and telehealth support

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oma Fertility , a full-service fertility clinic that combines AI and robotics in the lab and human-centered care in the clinic, today announced a partnership with Alto Pharmacy , a full-service, patient-centric, digital pharmacy, to enhance the fertility care journey beyond the clinic.

Through this partnership, Oma's patients will benefit from free same-day prescription delivery, cost transparency and pharmacist access. Alto accepts most major insurance and automatically applies discounts to find the best price on medications. Additionally, Alto's pharmacists and care team are available seven days a week to answer any questions through the Alto app.

"We are honored to have been chosen as Oma's pharmacy partner," said Caitrin Best, VP and GM of Fertility at Alto Pharmacy. "We are committed to furthering Oma's mission of democratizing fertility care by lowering the cost of fertility medication and supporting individuals through what can be a strict and intimidating medication regimen, especially when injections are involved. We are fully aligned in our approach of putting patients first and providing them with a comprehensive and positive care experience."

Adding Alto's services to Oma's treatment plans solidifies their dedication to providing patients with affordable, reliable and personalized fertility care. The partnership ensures the individuals Oma serves will receive their prescription medications at the best price, in a timely manner and with on-demand support from pharmacists to answer any questions or concerns about dosage, application, side effects and more.

"We are so thrilled to have Alto as our pharmacy partner. They are raising the bar on what people can expect from their pharmacy, just as we're providing a better, more personalized experience for fertility care," said Sahil Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder of Oma Fertility. "The fertility journey is a highly sensitive and critical time for many families, and working with Alto adds an important layer of support for all the families we serve. Our shared patient-first approach and emphasis on education ensures our patients feel informed and confident about the care they're receiving, both inside and outside the clinic."

As a category disrupter, Oma Fertility offers an empathetic solution to empower growing families by providing science forward, affordable fertility treatment that sets a new standard in IVF success rates.

Oma clinics use their groundbreaking Oma Sperm InSight™ technology , offer patients care advocates and education, and prioritize doctor-patient relationships. As a result of enhanced technology and operating efficiencies, Oma is able to offer its services at a 40 percent cost reduction, compared to national averages. The partnership with Alto ensures Oma's patients will now also have fair pricing and comprehensive care when it comes to receiving and administering necessary fertility medications.

Oma Fertility currently has clinics in five cities and plans national expansion through 2023. For more information about Oma Fertility, please visit www.omafertility.com .

ABOUT OMA FERTILITY

Oma Fertility, a division of Oma Robotics, was founded in 2020 by a team of engineers, AI experts, and fertility specialists who believe that combining AI and robotics in the lab and human-centered care in the clinic will make parenthood possible for more people. The company's first innovation is Oma Sperm InSight™, which uses AI to help pinpoint the most promising sperm cell for use in IVF. Oma Fertility opened its first fertility clinic in Santa Barbara, California, in 2021 and has plans to expand nationally through 2023. The company was founded in 2020 by Gurjeet Singh, PhD previous founder of Ayasdi, Dr. Sahil Gupta previous founder of Aveya Fertility, and Kiran Joshi, PhD previous founder of Koko. www.omafertility.com

ABOUT ALTO PHARMACY

After discovering that half of all prescriptions aren't even picked up—resulting in 125,000 avoidable deaths every year—we set out to build a new kind of pharmacy that focuses on the person behind every prescription. We're transforming a $500 billion industry by reinventing what a pharmacy can do—from hand-delivering medications for free to offering on-call help by text or chat. Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and it shows. After delivering more than one million prescriptions, we have an NPS score of 86 and over a thousand five-star reviews on Yelp.

