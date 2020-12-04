OMA recognized as one of GTA's Top Employers

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Medical Association has been named as one of the Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers for 2021, an honour that recognizes the organization's outstanding workplace practices.

The winners of the 2021 competition were announced in a special magazine published today in The Globe and Mail. The OMA is recognized for forward-thinking workplace policies, including:

Supporting employees who are new mothers with maternity leave top-up payments to 75 per cent of salary for 17 weeks and providing parental top-up for fathers and adoptive parents to 75 per cent of salary for eight weeks

Organizing activities for Mental Health Week and offering a psychologist benefit of up to $3,000

Having a management team made up of 61 per cent women

Encouraging ongoing career development with tuition subsidies for courses taken at outside institutions, career planning services and a variety of in-house and online training options.

"We asked a great deal of our 300 employees and that was significantly compounded since the COVID-19 pandemic began," said OMA CEO Allan O'Dette. "The OMA prides itself on supporting its members and we always strive to be hard on problems and soft on people."

Winners of the prestigious Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers competition — now in its 15th year— are evaluated on eight criteria: physical workspace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

"It's been a challenging year, but we have taken many innovative steps to support our employees," said OMA Executive Director of People & Culture Sandy Zidaric. "After moving to remote work on very short notice, we created a virtual central repository for all COVID-19-related communications, information, policies and staff supports related to the pandemic and remote work. We also kept in touch through regular virtual staff events and town halls. The strong workplace culture and policies we already had in place were crucial to our successful operations during these extraordinary times."

The Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers competition is managed by Toronto-based publisher Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"We are very grateful for this recognition, but, even more importantly, we are grateful to our wonderful employees," added O'Dette. "The better the OMA serves it employees and its 43,000 physician members, the better we can serve the people of Ontario."

About the OMA

The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000-plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association