OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 APRIL 2023 AT 16:25 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 250 million covered bond in a tap issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF THE NEW NOTES, THE TENDER OFFER OR THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oma Savings Bank Plc (”OmaSp” or "Company”) issues a EUR 250 million covered bond in a tap issue. The covered bond will be issued with same terms as the covered bond issued by OmaSp on 18 November 2020 and maturing on 25 November 2027. The loan to be issued now will be combined with the loan on 18 November 2020, after which they will form a single covered bond. The covered bond ISIN code is FI4000466412.

CEO Pasi Sydänlammi:

"OmaSp, as a company, is a unique combination of growth and profitability, which can be seen in the strong demand for the issued bond. Bid commitments were made for EUR 1.16 billion, i.e. the bond was oversubscribed almost five times. The excellent result underlines investors’ confidence in the bank’s operations.”

The loan will be issued under Company's EUR 3 billion bond program. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved the supplements to the base prospectus of the Company’s bond on 6 March 2023 ("Supplement 1”) and 24 March 2023 ("Supplement 2”). The final terms of the loan to be issued are available in English on the Company's website https://www.omasp.com/investors estimated at 19 April 2023.

The Joint Lead Managers of the issue are Danske Bank A/S, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) and Swedbank. Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel. +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. 358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

Oma Savings Bank in short

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 450 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.