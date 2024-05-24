OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 MAY 2024 AT 15:00 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 250 million covered bond in a tap issue

Oma Savings Bank Plc (”OmaSp” or "Company”) issues a EUR 250 million covered bond in a tap issue. The covered bond will be issued with same terms as the covered bond issued by OmaSp on 8 February 2023 and maturing on 15 June 2028. The loan to be issued now will be combined with the loan on 8 February 2023, after which they will form a single covered bond. The covered bond ISIN code is FI4000549035.

The loan will be issued under OmaSp's EUR 3,000,000,000 bond program. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved the base prospectus of Oma Savings Bank on 27 March 2024 and its supplement on 24 May 2024 ("Supplement 1”). The Supplement documents are available on the Company's website at https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors. The final terms for the increase of the loan to be issued are available in English on the Company's website estimated at 31 May 2024.

OmaSp will apply for admission of the covered bond to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

The Joint Lead Manager of the issue is Danske Bank A/S. Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor.

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel. +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. 358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland’s most profitable bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.