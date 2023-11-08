OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 18:00 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 500 million covered bond

Oma Savings Bank Plc ("OmaSp” or the "Company”) issues a covered bond of EUR 500 million. The bond has a maturity date of 15 January 2029, and the loan is paid an annual interest rate of 3.500%. The covered bond’s ISIN code is FI4000562095.

The issue of the bond will take place under Company's EUR 3 billion bond program. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved the supplement (Supplement 4) to the Company’s base prospectus on 1 November 2023. The final terms of the loan to be issued are available in English on the Company's website https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors at 10 November 2023.

The Joint Lead Managers of the issue are Danske Bank A/S, Erste Group, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) and Nordea. Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor.





